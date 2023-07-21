International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

IBM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.05. 1,151,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,074. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

