International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.75.
International Business Machines Price Performance
International Business Machines stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 24.5% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
