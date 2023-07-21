International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 24.5% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.