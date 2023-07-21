International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.88. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

