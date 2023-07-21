International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Raised by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,530,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in International Paper by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 981,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,614,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.65. 858,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

