International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.09.

International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 299.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 104.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $243,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

