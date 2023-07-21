Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.79 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $19.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00013699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,484,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,148,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.