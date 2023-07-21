Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and $15.86 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00013675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,485,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,149,351 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

