Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.79 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00013637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $14.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,485,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,149,527 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

