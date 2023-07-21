Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,030,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $491.78 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $508.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.61. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.