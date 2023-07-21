Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) Head to Head Contrast

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intuit and CTGX Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 4 16 0 2.80 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Intuit presently has a consensus target price of $496.62, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

This table compares Intuit and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 15.91% 16.50% 9.81% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuit and CTGX Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $12.73 billion 10.82 $2.07 billion $7.92 62.09 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than CTGX Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Intuit has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 12.03, suggesting that its stock price is 1,103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuit beats CTGX Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

