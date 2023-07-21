Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.67.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

ISRG opened at $347.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.19. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.