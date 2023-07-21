Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.74. 2,755,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,232. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.19. The company has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock valued at $19,349,510. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

