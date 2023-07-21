Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $18.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.91 on Friday. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.