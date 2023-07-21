Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.80

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 24393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $603.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

