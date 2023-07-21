Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 12.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,704,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,522,887. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

