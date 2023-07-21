Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.