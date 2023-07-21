Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 117,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,803. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

