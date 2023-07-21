Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 52,432 shares.The stock last traded at $52.47 and had previously closed at $52.34.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.