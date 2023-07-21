Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 135.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $804.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

