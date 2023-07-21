Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RZV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.19. 3,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $108.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.