Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,066 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 326,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,189. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.