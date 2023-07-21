Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

