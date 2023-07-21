Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.