Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 70,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,094. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.