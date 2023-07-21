Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

