Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,306,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 627,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,717. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.