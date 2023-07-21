Investments & Financial Planning LLC Purchases 522 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 17.4% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.50 and a 200-day moving average of $252.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

