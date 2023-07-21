Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.33. 375,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.