Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 44,454 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,345 put options.
NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 2,159,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
