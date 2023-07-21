Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 44,454 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,345 put options.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 2,159,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

