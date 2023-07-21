Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $1.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Invitae Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $361.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Invitae has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $86,469.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,591.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $86,469.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,591.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 3.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,262,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 931,593 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile



Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

