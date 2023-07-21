IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $14.92

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $15.33. IonQ shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1,468,107 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.95.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,789.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,779.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in IonQ by 30.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $280,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 190.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $273,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

