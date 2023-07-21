iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.87 on Thursday. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.95.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.