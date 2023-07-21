iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.87 on Thursday. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.95.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

