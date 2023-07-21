iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,746,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,216 shares.The stock last traded at $50.11 and had previously closed at $50.02.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,009 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,563,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,083,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,393,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

