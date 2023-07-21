iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,746,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,216 shares.The stock last traded at $50.11 and had previously closed at $50.02.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.