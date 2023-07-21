iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.81. 389,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $458.82. The company has a market cap of $339.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

