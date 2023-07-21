iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $100.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

