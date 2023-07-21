iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.02. 747,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,148. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

