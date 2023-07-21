iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $98.05. 982,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.