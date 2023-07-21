iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

