iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0972 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,493,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

