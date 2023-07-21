iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

