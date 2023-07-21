iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 96,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 43,698 shares.The stock last traded at $115.09 and had previously closed at $114.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $982.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

