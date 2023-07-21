iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock remained flat at $50.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 179,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,568. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

