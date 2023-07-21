iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 179,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 633,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 224,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

