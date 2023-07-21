iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.38. 8,181,644 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

