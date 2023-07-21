iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

