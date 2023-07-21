iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.3% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.67. 480,477 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day moving average is $141.30.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

