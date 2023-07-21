iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Oakworth Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,301 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 11.6% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $130,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.45. The company had a trading volume of 610,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,755. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

