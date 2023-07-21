iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

