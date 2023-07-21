iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.74. 70,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,300. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

