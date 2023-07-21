iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

